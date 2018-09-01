You are here
Minister gets Rakhi for love and peace
Trade and Industry Minister Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon met with Sis Amar Joyti Brahmin, Director of the Raja Yoga Centres across UAE and representatives of the T&T Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga body, Trinidad, at her office, on Tuesday, August, 28.
Sis Amar Joyti Brahmin. who is also a motivator, administrator and inspirational speaker, is currently in Trinidad to commemorate the international festival of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi). She presented the Trade and Industry Minister with a Rakhi which bestows good wishes, love and peace to the recipient.
The T&T’s Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga group is a Non-Governmental Organisation serving T&T for over 40 years.
Raksha Bandan was observed in T&T last Sunday.
