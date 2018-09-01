Parang season begins tonight

The National Parang Association of T&T (NPATT) is set to strum in the 2018 Parang Festival with a pre-launch jingle competition at their Hollis Avenue, Arima headquarters, tonight.

NPATT president Alicia Jaggasar said this year’s festival, which officially launches on September 29 and runs until January 5, 2019, was themed From Nazareth to Bethlehem and will feature community events across the country in the build up to Christmas 2018.

“Parang Festival is the premier Parang event for all audiences, investors and stakeholders. Our goal is to rejuvenate a holistic demand and interest in Parang music.

The festival will serve as a preservation and sustainable development initiative of the Parang art form,” Jaggasar said of the Festival.

The newly-appointed Parang Association head said a lucrative and self-sustaining parang festival product has a viable contribution to make to the local economy. Jaggasar said her newly appointed team, which includes Vice President Valarie Marcano, Secretary Roxanne Marcano, Assistant Secretary Arlene La Vaughn and PRO Cassell George, is working hard to make this a reality.

“The parang festival product can contribute to the development of Trinidad and Tobago’s economic landscape within the creative and cultural industries. The Festival will feature several main attractions as we pursue to rejuvenate the Parang brand by remembering our roots, emphasising our purpose and generating perspectives,” she said.

Parang History Month

Jaggasar said the 2018 edition of the festival will also feature the inaugural staging of Parang History Month.

“Parang History Month begins this month with a pre-launch fund-raiser on Saturday (today) at our headquarters. We want to invite everyone to come out, be entertained and most importantly support the art form,” she said.

The Los Alumnos de San Juan lead singer said the NPATT will also be partnering with MovieTowne’s Fiesta Plaza to stage a series of concerts featuring different Parang bands in Port of Spain every Wednesday in September. On Sundays the road show will move to C3 Centre in San Fernando, she said.

The NPATT will also stage the National Junior Parang Festival Competition at the Preysal Secondary on November 17 and 18. Community shows are also carded at churches, community centres and recreation grounds around the country. (See attached calendar)

“Last year, 60 schools—35 primary and 25 secondary, approximately 1,000 children participated in this developmental heritage conserving affair. There has been significant incremental growth in the number of schools and students participating in the Junior Festival each year.

“The Junior Festival gives our nation’s youth an early introduction to a foreign language via a powerful healthy patriotic music conduit. With funding aid, NPATT seeks to host year-round workshops and offer technical assistance to the Parang programmes at schools nationwide,” Jaggasar said.

PARANG SEASON 2018

September 1: Launch of Parang History Month; Jingle Competition — Npatt Headquarters, Arima - 8 pm.

September 5, 12, 19 and 26: Parang Concert Series — Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain

September 29: Nazareth Parang Launch and High Mass — Velodrome, Arima

October 13: Sumaria Parang — San Rafael Parish Hall

October 27: Arimathea Parang — Maracas St Joseph Community Centre

November 10: Bethel Parang — Roundabout, Santa Cruz

November 17: Junior Parang competition — Preysal Secondary School

November 18: Junior Parang competition — Preysal Secondary School

November 24: Jerusalem Parang — CAL Skiffle Pan Theatre, Coffee Street, San Fernando

December 8: Bethany Parang — Surrey Village Recreation Ground, Lopinot

December 15: Bethelem Parang — Velodrome, Arima

January 5: Parang Season Finale (Le Rois) — Holly B Promenade, Arima