Judge to decide if NCC collects

A release dated February 7, but issued yesterday, said the matter will be heard today before Justice Vasheist Kokaram in the Port-of-Spain High Court at 12.30 pm.

The Panorama semifinals for small, medium and large bands categories are scheduled to take place at Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday from 9 am.

The move by Gadsby-Dolly was seen as unprecedented, since the competition is organised and produced by Pan Trinbago. However, it came in the wake of several questions about the organisation's financial accountability.

Three executive members of Pan Trinbago - vice president Bryon Serrette; assistant secretary Cindy Rosemin and education officer Aquil Arrindell resigned a few months ago due to the allegations surrounding the body.

Pan Trinbago also confirmed in a recent report to the NCC that it had a $31 million debt.

Gadsby-Dolly said last month that the Cabinet's decision to allow the NCC to collect the gate receipts was intended to protect the taxpayers' purse and the entire steelband fraternity. She noted that Pan Trinbago is a private non-government organisation which benefits from significant Government funding for the Panorama competition, in addition to the gate receipts from the sale of tickets.

Adding that the unconfirmed estimate for Panorama gate receipts for last year was more than $10 million, Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry was taking steps to put a value on Panorama gate receipts because "Pan Trinbago has been nebulous and vague over the years. But this money was meant to help Pan Trinbago."

Acting Pan Trinbago president Richard Forteau has continuously insisted that the organisation's accounts have been audited annually and presented to the ministry. He has also said the NCC had not submitted audited financial reports since 2004, and thus needed to get its financial house in order before it could seek to control the affairs of his body.

Pan Trinbago said it has been making numerous requests to meet with Gadsby-Dolly without success, with Forteau adding the minister has opted to speak to Pan Trinbago through the NCC.

Panmen have been questioning the authority of NCC to collect the gate receipts for their show-piece event this year. Following a meeting last month, Forteau said the move appeared to be one to take the steelband business away from those who traditionally produced the cultural art form.

Today's action by Pan Trinbago seemed on the cards after the rift between itself and the NCC widened on Tuesday, when the pan body called for a commission of inquiry into the Carnival industry and the NCC.

"Bring on a commission of inquiry into the Carnival industry and the operation of the NCC now. Pan Trinbago is not averse to any forensic financial audit," it said in a strongly worded statement sent by PRO Michael Joseph.

"This is what we allow every year as a rule for reporting to our membership and follow with a copy to the line ministry and the NCC. However, we would prefer the auditor general to do this audit, followed by a similar one on the National Carnival Commission.

"As a matter of fact, we believe a commission of inquiry should be established to look into the Carnival industry. Such an inquiry would give a clear picture of those who really benefit financially from the Carnival. And is certainly not the producers of calypso, mas and steelpan."

Pan Trinbago said the allegations against president Keith Diaz, who is currently on leave due to a health issue, are not true and were deliberately put in the public domain in a plot to take over the potential billion-dollar pan making industry.

"The false notion that Pan Trinbago wasted, squandered and stole money given to them by the government is all blatant lies and innuendos used to carry out a bigger plan," Joseph said, adding yearly audited financial statement would attest to the fact that all monies went into the staging of events.

He referred to the minister's actions this way, "I see it as a lack of experience and understanding of the nature of the position or an implementation of someone else's agenda with a passion."

Joseph described their relationship with the NCC as "strained" and said the "present impasse" between Pan Trinbago and the ministry through the NCC was very unfortunate, given the outstanding contributions the steelpan fraternity has been making to the recognition and development of T&T at home and abroad for over 50 years.

Contacted last night, Gadsby-Dolly said, "It's in the hands of the lawyers. We continue to prepare for Carnival apace. This does not pose a threat to the festival."

Efforts to contact NCC chairman Kenny de Silva, however, were unsuccessful yesterday.