No suspects held for teen's murder

Tobago police have released the persons of interest who were held for questioning in relation to the murder of teenager Abiela Adams.

In a telephone interview yesterday, head of the Tobago Division Senior Supt Joanne Archie confirmed that detectives had interviewed several people after Adams' body was found on Saturday and that they had since been released pending further investigations.

"Investigations are continuing and we do not have any more updates at this time," Archie said.

According to reports, Adams, 15, of Mary's Hill, a student of the Signal Hill Secondary School left home around 7.30 pm on Friday night.

She allegedly went to meet a 19-year-old friend, who told her parents and later the police, that he dropped her off near her home around 8 pm.

Adams, a member of the T&T National Under-15 Football team, was found in a pile of rubble at Solenn Lane, Courland, on Saturday. Her throat had been slit.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives are expected to charge the 24-year-old suspect in the murder of restaurant worker Jamilia DeRevenaux early this week.

Investigators are expected to consult with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions later today.

Last Sunday, DeRevenaux, an employee of Mandieros Grill, MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, was working when she went outside to speak to a man.

She was later found with her throat slit in the basement car park.

The 24-year-old suspect, from Morvant, surrendered to police near Crew's Inn in Chaguaramas on Friday.