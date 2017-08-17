Lewis still on duty at PATT

Acting General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the Port Authority of T&T (PATT), Charmaine Lewis, says she has not been suspended from her duties.

In a release issued yesterday, Lewis, who is also an executive manager and a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants of the United Kingdom (FCCA), said in no way was she suspended as a consequence of any investigation into the procurement of any vessel for use on the sea bridge.

News of Lewis’ suspension was carried in both the print and electronic media throughout Tuesday night and yesterday. Reports had alleged Lewis and her colleague, acting CEO of the Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd at the Port Authority of T&T (PATT) Leon Grant, were suspended on Tuesday, hours after the PATT board’s marathon meeting on Monday that dealt with the award of contracts to Bridgemans Services Group LP for the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower 2 to service the sea bridge.

Grant has since threatened legal action against the State-owned company and has met with his attorneys on several occasions.

However, Lewis said yesterday the information about her was erroneous and had brought her undue personal distress which had also extended to members of her family.

“Indeed, not only has this false narrative put my professional accreditations at risk but I have been subjected to a barrage of negative comments and enquiries from both local and international interests,” Lewis said.

In a press release late Tuesday, PATT said it had launched an investigation into the procurement process used to acquire both sea vessels after receiving new information which suggested the management evaluation committee stage of the procurement process may have been compromised in relation to the time charter of the vessels to service the inter-island sea bridge.

PATT further said it had put measures in place to ensure the investigation was satisfactorily executed and that steps have been taken to facilitate the investigation consistent with proper industrial relations practices.