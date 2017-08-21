Hindu tradition

T T&T’s Under- 17 women’s team will commence their World Cup qualifying quest towards the 2018 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay with a Caribbean Football Union Zone preliminary phase...

Old politics crept in again Former deputy leader and candidate for political leader in the upcoming Congress of the People (COP) elections Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, says it is disappointing that the internal elections of the...

Progress on some plans In the next few weeks, the Sunday Guardian intends to explore the promises made by the Government and look into the extent to which those promises have been kept.

Let’s build on bpTT’s promise Just weeks before the presentation of the 2017-2018 fiscal package there was some good news for the Government, or more specifically, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, as BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT...

Restaurant Week keeps on growing Despite the tough economic conditions facing T&T, T&T Restaurant Week shows no signs of slowing down as it gears up to take place between September 15 to September 24.

Tricia makes Arima proud Tricia Hazarie is another young athlete who is doing her hometown and her country proud.

Annisette needs to get facts correct—Sinanan Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union president Michael Annisette needs to get his facts correct before implicating him in the current sea...

Holder: We can’t let our heads drop BIRMINGHAM The Caribbean side were rolled over twice on Saturday’s day three, losing 19 wickets to plummet to an innings and 209-run loss and fall behind 1-0 in the three-Test series.