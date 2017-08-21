Ocean Flower deal crooked

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has acknowledged that the procurement of the Ocean Flower 2 passenger vessel was not above board. He made the comment in response to questions posed to him at a news conference at the Magdalena Grande Beach Resort yesterday, following a meeting with Tobago stakeholders on the ferry fiasco involving the Ocean Flower 2 and Cabo Star.

Asked if he was convinced something had gone drastically wrong and crooked in the Ocean Flower 2 transaction, the PM responded: “Yes.”

Pressed for qualification on the matter, he said, “I just answered that question, I said yes, my yes means a lot to me.”

In admitting something was amiss, however, the PM noted most of the information came via investigative news reports.

“Having committed ourselves to the Cabo Star and having committed to the Ocean Flower to solve these two ferry requirements, it had been coming to the Government’s attention, initially and largely from the media, which had done some significant investigative work, where there were questions as to the source of the supply of these two vessels,” Rowley said.

“The Government was not unmindful of the concern and had paid attention to some occurrences in the business and the end result of all of that is that the Port Authority had taken certain actions recently, the Government at the level of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet have taken certain actions and there is some unfinished business with respect to how the procurement process operated when the Government set out to provide the ferry service to Tobago sub April 2017.”

He said while the Cabinet approved the charter agreements of both vessels, he did not know who conducted the negotiations with Bridgemans Services Group, saying those details did not come to the Cabinet nor could he provide any advice to stakeholders on when a passenger vessel for the inter-island service will be sourced, although he admitted it was Government’s intention to purchase a new one.

He said he had appointed a sole investigator in businessman Christian Mouttet to get answers on the many gaps in the procurement and charter lease of the vessels. On the issue of appointing only Mouttet and if there was a possible conflict of interest, he said each body had certain actions to take to ensure the matter was effectively dealt with.

“The Cabinet has certain actions to take, the Prime Minister has certain actions to take and if one wants to take action based on pertinent information, then I don’t know that the authority of the Cabinet is circumscribed,” he said.

He said the Port Authority of T&T (PATT) management was also within their legal remit to unearth what actually transpired.

Coming out of the meeting with the stakeholders, Rowley said there would be medium to short term solutions to the problem. He said the PATT would be working overtime to find a new vessel within two to three months with better procurement practices.

“They would be going out using the wider spectrum of call wherever vessels are available from owners and from brokers to find an appropriate vessel in the shortest possible time,” the PM said.

“What has happened before, accidentally or otherwise, the Port ended up restricting its search and selecting under questionable circumstances, that is now a subject under investigation. Now the Government has instructed the Port to open the search in the widest possible way and in the quickest possible time get a vessel here.”

Although the contract with the Ocean Flower 2 was cancelled, information revealed it was still on its way to T&T. However, the PM said the vessel would not be accepted by the Government.

“As far as I am aware, the Port Authority, advising the Government, the Ministry, has advised the principals of that boat that their contractual arrangements have ceased. The owners are free to travel with their boat on any ocean they wish, but coming to Trinidad and Tobago, the contractual arrangements have been terminated for cause,” he said.

He also said it had been agreed to add additional members to the PATT board.