$.3m ransom demand for cousins

The men who abducted teenager Brandon Sam and Darryl Lutchman are demanding a $350,000 ransom for their release by 10 am today.

The kidnappers also warned the boys’ relatives that if their demand is not met by this time they would harm their loved ones.

The demand was sent by the kidnappers around 10 am yesterday via Sam’s cell phone. His grandmother felt happy when she saw Sam’s number come up on her cell phone, but the happiness turned to tears when an unfamiliar male voice came on the other end and made the ransom demand.

Sam, 14 and Lutchman, 16, both students at secondary schools in the east, along with relative Deokumar Lutchman, were kidnapped by two armed men on the North Oropouche Road near an estate on Wednesday night. Deokumar was released a few hours later in Freeport but Sam and Darryl remained in the hands of the kidnappers.

Police reports said around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, Sam and Darryl saw a manicou on a plum tree and decided to go after it. They were joined by Deokumar, 38, who was helping them search with a light, when a white Tiida pulled up and called out Brandon’s name. When the boy responded the men got out the vehicle, one of them pulled out a gun and grabbed Sam’s hand, then ordered all three into the back seat, covered their faces and placed them on the floor and took them away.

It was reported that Deokumar Lutchman was later told by the kidnappers to tell relatives they should get $350,000 ready by today and he should not make any report to the police, otherwise things would get “messy.” The men then dropped him off in Freeport. The kidnappers also called Deokumar’s wife and told her not to tell anyone or things would get worse.

Around 10.15 pm the kidnappers called Darryl’s parents and gave him the phone to talk to them, but only allowed him to speak for less than two minutes. Relatives were happy as they knew that their loved ones were alive.

Yesterday, however, a distraught Ria Lutchman, Brandon’s mother, told T&T Guardian she was worried. With tears in her eyes she said she was praying all will be well with her son, as he is an asthma patient and had no medication. She begged the kidnappers to have a heart and set her relatives free as they were innocent in all that is happening.

“I am poor, unemployed and have no money to pay a ransom for the safe release of my child. I am in pain, I don’t know what to do for the release of my only child. I pray that God will change the heart of the kidnappers and they will set both my son and nephew free,” she said.

Grandmother Carol Lutchman said when the trio did not return from outside she became worried and called his cell phone, but someone else answered. She said she became worried and called another time and was told by a male voice that her relatives were in the hands of kidnappers and they would speak with them tomorrow (yesterday).

Brandon’s father, Preston Sam, was in St Kitts where he went to view the Caribbean Professional League match between the St Kitts Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday night. He did was unaware up to yesterday afternoon that his son had been kidnapped, as relatives said several calls to his cell phone went unanswered.

Police questioned Deokumar Lutchman about the incident. He told relatives that when he was dropped off and pulled the cloth off his face he realised he was in Freeport and the vehicle he was in was heading to Chase Village, Chaguanas.

A report was made to Sangre Grande Police Station and Insp Ken Lutchman, Sgt Harper and officers from Sangre Grande and Anti-Kidnapping Unit visited the distraught family, offering counselling to them.

As news spread, villagers, friends and relatives visited the Lutchmans’ North Oropouche home giving their support. Area councillor Anil Juteram also visited and tried to offer support.

Police officers from Sangre Grande CID and Anti-Kidnapping Unit are continuing investigations.

RALPH BANWARIE