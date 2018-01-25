PSC submits recommendations for Police Commissioner to President

The process to appoint a substantive Commissioner of Police inched closer to reality today after the Police Service Commission submitted its recommendations to the Office of the President.

The PSC, in a statement, said the nominations for both the positions of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police have been submitted to President Anthony Carmona in accordance with the procedures set out in Section 123 of the Constitution.

"The submission of the nominations is a major step towards the continuity and stability of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) executive leadership and bringing about the transformational and positive changes desired within the organisation," the release stated.

The candidates who vied for the open positions underwent a comprehensive, rigorous process to determine their suitability for the roles. This included psychometric testing, panel interviews, scenario testing, professional and security vetting, financial and background checks, and medical assessments, the commission said.

The next step in the process is for the President, in accordance with the Constitution, to issue a notification in respect of the highest graded candidates, which shall be subject to an affirmative resolution from the House of Representatives.

The Commission shall appoint the Commissioner of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police only after the notifications are approved.

Earlier this week, reliable sources told Guardian Media that former national security minister Gary Griffith had topped the candidates for the position. Griffith, who served under the People's Partnership administration, is the key witness against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan who is charged with misbehaviour in public office relating to an allegation that he sought to influence the Director of Police Complaints Authority David West to withdraw a statement in a civil suit filed by Prime Minister Keith Rowley in exchange for his position.

The other two candidates short-listed for the top cop post are President of the Police Second Division Association Michael Seales and Deputy Commissioner of Police Glen Hackett.

On Wednesday, Rowley expressed his frustration over the process to select a Commissioner of Police during an interview on Power 102 fm.

"I as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, I am the person who knows the least about that and that is part of the stupidness that going on in this country," he said.

He said Parliament had changed the process for the veto of the Prime Minister, but the change is a "rigmarole that ends up in a more political situation than that."