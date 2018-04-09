Smith demoted, Cuffie removed in major Cabinet reshuffle

Sports Minister Darryl Smith has been demoted as the Office of the Prime Minister has announced a major Cabinet reshuffle that sees the change in portfolios of five Government Ministers and the Prime Minister himself.

Minister of Public Administration and Communications, Maxie Cuffie has also been removed as a member of the Cabinet.

The announcement came via a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister Monday morning:

"Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley today (April 09, 2018) advised Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago of the following in accordance with Sections 3(9) and 76(3) and 79(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago:

(i) reassign Mr. Darryl Smith as Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development;

(ii) reassign Ms. Shamfa Cudjoe as Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs;

(iii) reassign Mr. Randall Mitchell as Minister of Tourism;

(iv) revoke the appointment of Mr. Maxie Cuffie as Minister of Public Administration and Communications and reassign Mr. Cuffie as Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications;

(v) appoint Ms. Marlene Mc Donald as Minister of Public Administration and Communications; and

(vi) revoke the Prime Minister’s assignment as Minister with responsibility for Public Administration and Communications, and in addition to his present duties as Prime Minister, appoint him as Minister of Housing and Urban Development."