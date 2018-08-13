Don’t threaten me. That’s the warning Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is sending to OWTU President General Ancel Roget.
Delay exit out of capital
The Ministry of Works and Transport is advising commuters and motorists to delay their journey in and out of Port-of-Spain by two hours due to the flooding experienced as a result of heavy rainfall over the past few hours.
Several other areas have across the county have been affected by flash flooding as tributaries began overflowing after a sustained torrential downpour which began shortly after noon.
