Cops probe baby’s death

Police are now investigating the death of a 19-month-old child, after an autopsy by pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov found the child died as a result of blunt force trauma.

During the examination of the child’s body, Alexandrov found that Malik Sampson had eight broken ribs, five on the left and three on the right. The child also had marks all over his body and internal bleeding.

Asked if the cracked ribs and internal bleeding could have come from an amateur performing CPR to save the child’s life, Alexandrov said no.

According to police reports, Sampson was fed a meal of pumpkin and orange juice at his Sangre Chiquito home around 11.30 am on Thursday. Four hours later, police said a male relative found him vomiting and gave the child orange juice after he stopped.

However, the child continued vomiting and his eyes began to roll to the back of his head. The relative called the Emergency Health Services, who arrived later and performed CPR.

The child was subsequently taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. JL