Dog pound shut down for good

Only one stray dog was seen lingering around the south city yesterday following the permanent closure of the San Fernando pound by Mayor Kazim Hosein.

Some of the stray dogs housed at the pound before its closure were sent to the Animals Alive sanctuary at Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche, on Wednesday.

Five dogs and three pups have since been adopted by new owners.

In an interview yesterday, vice president of Animals Alive Jowelle De Souza said discussions were ongoing between Hosein and other stakeholders to upgrade the pound to include an adoption centre. She said strays from five pounds in South Trinidad covering the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, Princes Town, Penal/Debe and Siparia Regional Corporations are usually sent to the Animal Alive shelter.

She said that officials from the dog pound in Port-of-Spain liaise with the T&T Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA).

“I believe it is only in San Fernando that the dogs are ill-treated in this manner,” De Souza said in relation to a video circulating on social media which showed the dogs being injected and thrown in a pile.

She said that senior attorneys have already drafted letters advising that criminal and civil proceedings can be brought against the San Fernando City Corporation if the stray dogs continue to be mistreated.

De Souza said she was hoping that the allocation given to the corporation could be used to improve the conditions at the San Fernando dog pound.

“All of the dog pounds in the country have since stopped euthanising the dogs or even picking up stray dogs. The mayor said to give him two weeks and they plan to use the extra three acres at Roodal Cemetery to house the dogs,” De Souza said.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Kriyaan Singh, a former independent senator, has offered to put the dogs to sleep in a humane way. Several years ago, stray dogs were killed by electrocution at the pound.

After a campaign by animal rights activists the dogs were euthanised through lethal injections.

Contacted yesterday, Hosein said within the next two weeks, a building plan utilising the three acres of land available to the corporation will be unveiled.

Saying he will consult with all veterinarians and animal rights NGOs in the city to ensure that the facility meets the necessary standards, Hosein added, “We love animals in the city of San Fernando, and this project cannot move forward unless we have the input of the experts who can properly guide us on how this new facility should be outfitted.”

He also said the quality of food that the dogs are receiving will be improved.

“We will be promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to ensure that the stray population is controlled,” Hosein added. He also said proper signs will be installed at the newly refurbished pound.