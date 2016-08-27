Driver seeks police protection

PH-driver Marlon Lynch, who claims he is wrongfully accused of the murder of nine-year-old Cyon Paul, says he will not rest until Paul’s real killer is found.

Lynch, who has been in hiding since Sunday after an attempt was made on his life, said he has been unable to work since the false accusations began circulating that he killed the child.

Lynch said he was very upset over media reports which described him as armed and dangerous. He also said he was held for questioning by police.

“I was very alarmed when I saw this because I went to the police of my own free will. I told the police everything I know and they know how to find me. They know that I did not kill that boy,” Lynch said. Saying he survived two attempts on his life, Lynch said he was praying that everything will go back to normal.

“Right now I lying low but I want the police to offer some protection to me. Since they tried to run me off the road on Sunday, I have been in hiding,” he said. His mother, Wendy Lynch, went to the San Fernando Police Station yesterday to beg for police protection for her son.

Contacted yesterday senior superintendent of the Southern Division Adeline St Louis-Pesnell said police officers have been trying to restore peace in the La Romaine community. She said a new police post will be opened in the area from today.

A senior homicide officer said they have been in contact with Lynch and were looking to get more leads into the murder.

Anyone with information on Paul’s killing can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS. Paul, of Byron Street, La Romaine, was shot by a stray bullet shortly after 9 pm on Friday.

Paul was a pupil of the La Romaine RC School and was expected to move up to Standard Two when the new term opens in September.