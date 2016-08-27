Valentine rejected in Local Govt screening

Port-of-Spain Mayor Keron Valentine and leader of business in the Port-of-Spain City Council, Jennel Young, are among seven incumbent city councillors out of the PNM’s Local Government race following screening of nominees on Thursday.

PNM general secretary Ashton Ford confirmed this yesterday following screening of nominees for areas under the PNM-controlled Port-of-Spain Corporation. The screening team led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met at Balisier House.

Seven of the 12 incumbents in the Port-of-Spain Corporation are out.

Apart from those rejected—which include Valentine and Young—Belmont North/West councillor Farai Masaisai did not offer himself for re-election.

Valentine (Northern Port-of-Spain councillor) has been city mayor since February when predecessor Raymond Tim Kee resigned under pressure due to his statements after the murder of Japanese masquerader Asami Nagakiya.

While Valentine is out of the running for Northern Port-of-Spain, no replacement candidate was chosen by the PNM’s screening team on Thursday, Ford said. The party will have to seek new nominees in that area, he said.

The PNM will also have to look again for nominees for Southern Port-of-Spain where incumbent councillor Daaga Gabriel was rejected.

Young (Belmont South councillor) was replaced by Stephen Harper, according to Ford.

Successful candidates are in St James East (incumbent Jameel Bisnath), St James West (Ronald Ramkissoon replacing incumbent Wendell Stephens), Woodbrook (incumbent June Durham), St Ann’s River South (Allan Samuel replacing incumbent Ashtine Thomason ), St Ann’s River Central (incumbent Kemo Romeo), East Dry River (Clint Baptiste replacing incumbent Nedra Mclean), Belmont West (incumbent Daryl Rajpaul), St Ann’s River North (incumbent Hillan Morean).

In May, PNM chairman Franklin Khan told T&T Guardian that any PNMite who runs afoul of the law in any way would not be among the PNM’s Local Government selections.

In March, Valentine confirmed he was involved in an August 2015 incident in St James when he allegedly drew his licensed firearm and discharged two shots in the air when he and his driver were confronted with an attempted robbery. He’d said the matter was the subject of a police inquiry. It is now before the courts.

Thursday night’s screening rejections also came hours after the Port-of-Spain Corporation statutory meeting, earlier in the day, where questions were raised about a report on expenditure for the corporation’s 2016 City Day celebrations. T&T Guardian obtained August 19 summary expense documents showing $896,000 was the budgeted amount for the event, but overall expenditure was listed at $2,005,255.

PNM sources also noted another senior councillor who was rejected in screening had done management services—and was paid for City Day activities—concerning the Charlotte Street market in June. Alleged payment of $5,000 by cheque (number and voucher given) which the person received came from the Mayor’s Fund.

UNC to present candidates on Monday

While the ruling PNM has to complete screening for several more areas, the Opposition UNC starts presenting its Local Government candidates on Monday.

Following Thursday’s PNM screening of Port-of-Spain nominees, PNM general secretary Ashton Ford said screening for most of the East-West corridor has been completed save for four areas in Sangre Grande and Diego Martin, and a few in Tunapuna.

Most southern areas are completed except for Mayaro, Princes Town, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and Chaguanas. Last night, PNM screened nominees for Penal and Siparia. Screening for outstanding areas continues next week.

Rowley is expected to announce the Local Government election date at the PNM’s annual convention on October 30 where election of new PNM executive officers will also be done. Nominations begin September 5 to 22.

Ford, correcting previous reports, said members must pay party dues by September 16 or they will not qualify to vote for a new executive.

The Opposition UNC completed screening on Wednesday. The party will start presenting candidates in various areas from next Monday in Rio Claro where candidates for surrounding districts will be highlighted.