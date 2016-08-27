Villagers rescue PH driver after bloody hijacking

The luck of the stars was with a 22-year-old PH taxi driver yesterday, after he survived being tied up, beaten, stabbed and being thrown off a cliff in a forested area at the Heights of Aripo.

Nershan Persad was in a stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, last night, after a jogger had earlier heard his screams around 6 am and alerted villagers.

The man was subsequently rescued by villagers and rushed to the Arima Health Facility, where he was treated and transferred to the EWMSC.

According to police, around 8.30 pm on Thursday night, Persad, of Warden Road, Sangre Chiquito, was hired by three men to take them to Aripo Village. En route, the trio stopped and took up another man at Damarie Hill, Guaico. Soon after, the four men ordered Persad to take them to a house at Antigua Road, Wallerfield, where they beat him and then took him to a forested area at the Heights of Aripo.

At Heights of Aripo, the men tied Persad's hands and feet, again beat him, then stabbed him in his neck. They then threw him down a 49-foot cliff and left him for dead. The four men left in Persad's car.

Early yesterday, a jogger was attracted by Persad’s cries for help. The jogger returned with villagers who found him still tied up and bleeding heavily.

A party of police, led by Snr Supt John Trim, Supt Phillip, ASPs Robain and Joseph and Sgt Christopher Fuentes, of Sangre Grande Police Station, visited the scene and conducted inquiries.

Early yesterday, a man was seen driving the victim’s vehicle at Melajo Village, Vega De Oropouche, by police. He was arrested after a chase by the police.

The man was interrogated by Sgt Fuentes, of Sangre Grande CID, and this led to the arrest of three other men, yesterday. All four suspects were detained at the station last night. Fuentes is continuing inquiries.