Life changing potential of organ donations

If there’s a small upside to the runaway violence in Trinidad and Tobago in which murders have topped 300 in only 242 days this year, (read latest murder/suicide on page 5) it is that one such fatal shooting ended up saving two other lives. A man had been fatally shot once to the head but there was no damage to his internal organs. His kidneys were eventually donated to patients in dire need of the organs.

The dead donor effectively saved two lives and his family in the midst of their own grief found solace in the fact that their relative was able to live on in others.

This was a firsthand example that pathologist Dr Valery Alexandrov yesterday gave to the T&T Guardian to bolster his view that there must be “absolutely” more organ donors in this country.

In response to concerns that people could be targeted for their organs the Ministry of Health’s National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) stated it must be noted that it is illegal to sell organs in this country.

Recipients for kidneys from dead donors are chosen through a matching system which selects and matches people based on compatibility criteria.

“This includes blood group, organ size, serology status, urgency and waiting time,” the NOTU stated.

Recognising that it may be possible for rich, or better connected people, to enjoy greater access to donated organs than others, NOTU said “a person’s wealth cannot sway or impact the eventual decision.”

Guardian campaign

Guardian Media Ltd on Sunday launched a campaign to promote public awareness of organ donation and transplant with the aim of encouraging citizens to augment this country’s donor pool.

The NOTU has been in operation since 2006 and has done 155 kidney transplants in this country.

Twenty-six people have received kidneys from dead donors.

There are 101 people on the NOTU’S waiting list.

Many others have enquired about being on the donor waiting logistics but have not supplied all the necessary information.

Approximately 500 nationals are in need of kidney transplants and that number grows by approximately 40 every year with a “very large number” of people dying annually while waiting.

Alexandrov said diabetes is one of the main diseases affecting this country and kidney problems is one of the issues that arises out of this.

As a result of this, he said, more donors need to come forward.

“It has not been very often I have been involved in signing the consent forms for donors because for whatever reason. I believe the moral obstacles of family members need to be overcome,” Alexandrov said.

“There is the issue of propaganda which may cause people not to understand what organ donation entails. But people need to understand exactly how important it is to become donors,” he said.

Religious and burial customs

Religion and burial rites and customs are an often unseen aspect of organ donation. The NOTU said one concern that people tend to raise is the question of whether donation would disfigure their bodies and prevent an open casket funeral if they decide to become a donor.

The NOTU stated that organ donation is “similar to surgery”.

“There will be no disfigurement to a donor’s body. Like surgery, all incisions are closed, and you can have an open casket,” the NOTU stated.

Head of the Inter-Religious Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago Bro Harrypersad Maharaj said he had “no objection” with individuals donating their organs.

Maharaj said however it must be an individual decision.

“Some people believe that every part of their body should be used and even when they die I know there are people who would tell their relations that if people want my kidney it should be used. It is a personal decision,” Maharaj said.

“We know it is something that is very important. In Hinduism in particular they believe in karma or good action and if you could even do a good action when you die then it would be a very beneficial thing,” he said.

“I have absolutely no objection to organ donation. If the person is alive it has, of course, to be their conscious wish. It should not be something that is forced about a person. And if that person also has the wish that if they pass on and their organs are intact and they want to donate it then it should also be done. I have no problem with that,” he said.

Maharaj said a benefit for people considering organ donation is that it may actually encourage people to live a healthier lifestyle.