Murder-suicide rocks Trincity

The worst fears of Rosemarie Blackburn’s two adult children were realised yesterday when they heard a single gunshot in their home and within seconds discovered their mother dead lying on the bathroom floor of their Trincity home.

As they attempted to get help from nearby neighbours they saw their father running out of the house, getting into his vehicle and speeding off.

Minutes after police officers from the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) received information that the black Tucson SUV PBZ 6505 was spotted in a parked position at Osprey Drive, Millennium Park, Trincity.

As the officers approached the vehicle with guns at the ready, a gunshot rang off. Businessman Edrick Blackburn, 55, had shot himself in the head while in the driver’s seat.

Investigating officers told the T&T Guardian that around 9.45 am Blackburn got into an argument at his home at 3rd Street West, Beaulieu Avenue, Trincity with his wife, Rosemarie, known as Rosie. It was during the heated argument that Blackburn took his licensed firearm and shot 55-year-old Rosemarie twice in the chest. She collapsed and died in the bathroom of the flat concrete house.

Blackburn, who was a foreign used car dealer reportedly shot himself shortly

after noon.

The couple’s adult children, a man and a woman, are said to be very traumatised. They both sat in a white Nissan Tiida for hours outside the family’s house as Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene.

Rosemarie’s body was removed at 4.10 pm. However, investigators remained on the scene up to late yesterday carrying out further investigations.

The investigations were headed by Supt Stevenson Mark and Division Insp Nowbutt.

The T&T Guardian was told that both Blackburn and his wife often accused each other of being unfaithful in their marriage. Even earlier this week a big argument broke out between the two, according to police officers.

A close friend of the family, who wished not to be identified, described Rosemarie as a very pleasant, polite and courteous woman.

“She was well loved by all who knew her. She and her son were also so very close. I don’t even know how her son will survive with all this. It’s too much for them,” the close friend said.

A neighbour, who also wished not to be identified said they saw no sign that the couple might be experiencing domestic problems.

“In public they always seemed so happy but you really doesn’t know what people go through behind closed doors. We never had the slightest idea that something was drastically wrong with them,” the neighbour said.

An investigating officer, in speaking with the T&T Guardian, after Rosemarie’s body was removed, took the opportunity to urge victims of domestic abuse and violence to report all incidents to the police.

The officer also advised that in cases where a husband or wife owns a licensed firearms, a spouse being subjected to domestic abuse should immediately seek to inform the Police Commissioner in writing that they are victims and that they feel threatened. He said this is especially important, in cases where the firearm is legally licensed.

Investigations are continuing.