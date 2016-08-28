Photos: Why do you love T&T?

As the country celebrates its 54th anniversary of independence on Wednesday, many politicians and public figures will offer greetings and anniversary messages.

The Sunday Guardian asked our audience to post photos that show why they are proud to be from T&T.

These are some of your responses.

Kareem Durity posted this photo from the 2015 Pan American games. T&T won eight medals at the Pan American games, three gold, three silver and two bronze. T&T has participated in the games since inception in 1951.

Ariel Spiers created this collage showing her family's love for T&T.

"My family... showing our love for our sweet T&T. Although I'm not in d pic.. they show our true patriotism and love for our country.. Thank God for who we are."



"I am not a citizen of the country, but a legal immigrant living in this beautiful land for the past 17 years. Proud to call myself 'Trini to the Bone" - Louisa Deonarine.

"In the service of the people of Trinidad and Tobago...we serve with pride!" -Sherie-ann Sheppard

"Trinidad is where the heart is...always will be home." - Sangeeta Chapman.

"Roots. Its important to know where you came from." - Leena Moran.

