Bison rampage petition gets 500 signatures

Almost one month after he was shot over an argument about bison, Barrackpore farmer Ricky Gangadhar has completed a petition calling for the removal of the animals from his neighbourhood.

On August 2, Gangadhar said he was shot in the shoulder after speaking out against the animals by the alleged owners.

The T&T Guardian visited the area at that time and spoke to a number of residents and farmers who all had complaints about the animals.

The T&T Guardian also visited the man who the animals were said to belong to but he denied the animals were his.

Gangadhar then started a petition to take to Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, asking for his ministry to intervene and remove the animals.

He said the animals could be removed by the ministry’s Veterinary Department.

In an interview yesterday, Gangadhar said the petition had already amassed over 500 signatures.

“We did one set separate for the farmers and that has over 500 signatures. We have the residents on a separate list.

“All of our names can be verified as we have addresses and contact numbers. We are hoping that the minister starts taking us seriously from now on,” Gangadhar added.

He said Rambharat had contacted him on August 19, promising to visit the community but added: “We haven’t heard anything from him since then. We are just waiting here and seeing no results.”

Gangadhar said the farmers were taking the issue quite seriously and intended to make their plight heard.

“We are taking copies of our petition to National Security Minister (Edmund Dillon), our MP (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) and to Mr Rambharat’s office. If nothing happens, we will have to picket Rambharat’s office. We are tired of this issue being ignored and swept under the carpet.”

Responding to messages for a comment yesterday, Rambharat said: “I requested the director of our Regional Office, South to visit the farmers. At the same time I have sought legal advice on the matter since the animals appear to have no owners. I am awaiting that advice.”

Asked when the advice might be ready, Rambharat wrote: “This week.”