$20m spent to fix NAPA defects

An estimated $20 million was spent to repair the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) which was ordered to be closed in April 2014 by Occupational Safety and Health Authority.

The facility, which was constructed in 2008 by Shanghai Construction Group, was one of the legacy buildings from the Patrick Manning administration and cost taxpayers over $500 million.

During a tour of the building yesterday, Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadbsy-Dolly said she was satisfied the building was now safe for the resumption of classes for music students and other users.

Cultural events, she said, should resume later in the year after a re-opening ceremony yet to be fixed.

According to the minister the Government will pay for the maintenance costs but the original contractor, Shanghai Corporation of China, will have to pay the costs of the structural repairs.

She said Udecott had requested that additional lighting and sound equipment should be purchased but the Cabinet was yet to approve that.

Equipment from NAPA have been transferred for use at Queen's Hall, St Ann's, and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando.

Chairman of Udecott, Noel Garcia, said renovation of the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Tarouba, was nearing completion.

He dismissed criticism the facility should be abandoned, saying it “should be used for the benefit of the people of T&T.”

He said the stadium would “provide a welcome relief to cricket fans and players in the South and Central regions.”

Garcia said the first game should take place in December at the Brian Lara Stadium. He said the estimated cost of repairs to the facility would be between $85 and $90 million. He said an estimated $800 million was already spent to construct it and should not be abandoned.

Construction began in May 2005 with an initial cost estimate of $275 million. The stadium, which has a capacity of 17,000, was to be completed before the hosting of the Cricket World Cup in 2007 but was hit with multiple delays and cost overruns.

On another project, the Children Hospital, Couva, which was built by Chinese contractors, Garcia said work there was complete and the facility was now under the control of Udecott.

Opposition MPs have been calling on the Government to open the facility which was constructed under the former People’s Partnership government.

Garcia said yesterday: “We have taken over the Couva Hospital and it is really now up to the Cabinet to direct Udecott as to the next step.”—with reporting by Richard Lord