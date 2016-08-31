Award for PNM activist

Cornelius Lewis, a former chairman of the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Diego Martin West constituency office yesterday denied that politics had anything to do with him receiving a Humming Bird Gold medal although he was nominated by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Lewis, 89, one of 32 recipients who received national awards from President Anthony Carmona last night at Queen’s Hall, yesterday, was given the award for community service. He has been a member of the party since 1956.

“I had been the secretary of the Diego Martin West constituency for over 35 consecutive years,” he said, adding that he had worked closely with many Diego Martin West MPs, including the late John O’ Halloran, Lance Browne and Hugh Francis and “even Dr Rowley.”

Lewis said he would not entertain any talk of political bias in the award because he had served not only the constituency and its people, but the country.

“When I left home tonight people were congratulating me and were in agreement with the award. People had expected me to get this for a number of years before now. If you go in Diego Martin West and you ask they would tell you that,” he said

Responding to claims that the award was politically motivated, he said: “The fact that Dr Rowley made the request it may lead to that but it is not that. Once it is Dr Rowley people would say it is politics.”

Lewis said he has known Dr Rowley since 1991: “You ain’t see the wife (Sharon Rowley) hug me up and kiss me. That is the relationship we have.”

Lewis currently holds the position of vice president of the T&T Association of Village and Committee Councils.