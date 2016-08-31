South Mayor suspends wrecking

Wrecking in the city of San Fernando has been temporarily suspended but indiscriminate drivers are being warned that they will be ticketed by police if they break the law.

San Fernando Mayor Kazim Hosein made the announcement yesterday during the corporation’s monthly statutory meeting.

Addressing the council, Hosein said: “I have observed the wrecking system and it is a failure. I know the people of San Fernando have always adhered to our calls to uphold the law but if I cease wrecking in the city I will ask our people to park properly.”

He said recently on Crichlow Street, a resident parked his car in front of his home and it was wrecked.

“You have to be more humane and exercise discretion and I think this is not the case because the wrecking service has failed,” Hosein added.

He also said free parking would be provided at Lady Hailes Avenue and a shuttle would carry shoppers into the city.

“Some people are saying why the city doesn’t charge for parking but in life not everything is about money,” Hosein said.

He said a meeting would be arranged with officials from the San Fernando police to discuss the issue.

But acting ASP Sharon Sampson-Remy told the council if someone parked in a no-parking zone, even if it was in front of their homes, they would be wrecked.

She also said that the municipal police officers would be on patrol to identify drivers who park in no-parking zones.

The motion to suspend wrecking for the next few months, effective tomorrow, was passed unanimously.

Business group pleased

President of the San Fernando Business Association, Daphne Bartlett, said yesterday she supported the move but said traffic wardens and police officers should not ticket shoppers who may stop to make a quick purchase or use the ATM.

“I think they should observe and if someone stays longer than half-an-hour then they should be given a ticket,” Bartlett said.

Currently there is no inner city wrecking because San Fernando does not have a public car park and Bartlett said delivery drivers were given half-an-hour to drop off goods.

“I think that arrangement should remain. Also when the mayor says he doesn’t want people to break the law, I want him to take a walk on High Street and Mucurapo Street and see hundreds of people breaking the law,” Bartlett said, in obvious reference to illegal street vendors.

She applauded the mayor’s efforts and said everyone should work together to stop crime and traffic congestion in the city.