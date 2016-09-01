Crime Watch ends on CNC3

Local television station CNC3 has ended its relationship with the television show Crime Watch after three years. The programme which was hosted by television personality Ian Alleyne moved to CNC3 in April 2013.

Below is CNC3's full statement.

"We announce today with regret that CNC3 will no longer carry the Crimewatch programme hosted by Ian Alleyne.

Following accuracy issues identified in some of Mr. Alleyne’s reports, Crimewatch’s live episodes were substituted by repeats pending investigation. Since then, we have held conversations with him and his attorney in an attempt to discuss claims of inaccuracy in his reporting and to find a way to continue to share with our audience Mr. Alleyne's unique and popular style whilst ensuring that the output is consistent with Guardian Media Limited’s editorial principles, the country’s broadcast code and our legal obligations. This is consistent with our approach to our content on all platforms.

Earlier this week, we met with Mr. Alleyne and had reached a mutually acceptable way forward. We anticipated that we would immediately re-commence live episodes of the programme in an environment of mutual respect. We were, therefore, surprised when Mr. Alleyne subsequently refused to abide by the terms of the agreement.

We also acknowledge postings by Mr. Alleyne on social media, both before and after our meeting with him, as well as comments in the media that, in our view, are incompatible with a professional relationship between the presenter and the station. Some of those postings by Mr. Alleyne were unfortunate and insinuated conduct on the part of CNC 3 and its management that is vehemently denied and rejected.

We would like to thank Mr. Alleyne for his services to CNC3's viewers since 2013 and wish him success in his future projects."