MATT calls for journalistic best practice

The Media Association of T&T (MATT) has responded to the decision by local television station CNC3 to sever ties with Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne.

The decision was announced by the station in a press release on Thursday after several meetings with the television host.

MATT's response also follows a video published by Alleyne, in which he expressed gratitude to CNC3 and called on his viewers to continue supporting Guardian Media Limited.

Below is MATT's full release.

"Yesterday CNC3 became the third successive media house to sever business relations with the Crime Watch programme and its host/producer, Ian Alleyne.

The breakdown of this relationship illustrates again that without serious commitment to sound journalistic principles and conventions by media owners and individual producers, investigative programming and reporting content inevitably succumb under ethical, legal and public scrutiny.