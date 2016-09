54 years: How do you feel? IAN NARINE Yesterday, T&T marked 54 years as an independent nation. How do you feel?

Paul carries nation’s hope in Match Sprint WALTER ALIBEY

Thinking it through, Making it happen Dr Bhoe Tewarie, former academic, minister and current opposition politician, foresaw and even warned about the global financial crisis of 2008—at least a decade before it happened—and blames it...

Soca Warriors must beat Guatemala tomorrow I suppose that we can all hope being at home at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and our home crowd support, we should provide the positive atmosphere to enhance the ambiance which motivates our people...

Grandfather dies in house fire For most of his adult life, Alexander Baksh had been caring for his ailing father, Jaglal Rampersad.

Petty politics wins again over national security Gary Griffith

Crime victim denied disability grant Jennifer Rampersad, who had one hand severed and lost the use of the other in a brutal cutlass attack earlier this year, says her application for a social disability grant has been turned down.

THE HINDU MARRIAGE ACT Part 1 Hindus arrived in Trinidad as indentured workers on May 30, 1845, and for 100 years their marriages, although solemnised by a pundit and consented to by the parents, their marriages were never...

Tigers, Bagatelle FC dominate RBC Football Awards Two teams, Goodwood Tigers and Greenhill Bagatelle FC – walked away with the lion’s share of awards at stake in their respective divisions at the prize distribution function of the 2016 RBC Royal...