When you’ve got a great business idea, there’s no time like the present, no better day than today, and no righter time than right now.
You are here
VIDEO: Ian Alleyne thanks CNC3
Published:
Friday, September 2, 2016
After spending several days criticising his former bosses at CNC3, Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne has changed tactics, yesterday saying CNC3 had been "really good to him."
"Over the last few days I got emotional. Things were said that should never have been said," Alleyne said, adding that his conscience had guided him to speak out.
Below is the full video:
Video courtesy Ian Alleyne.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online