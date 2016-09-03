Calypsonian King Austin dies at age 73

Austin Lewis, 73, known in the calypso world as King Austin, died Saturday morning at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

Austin’s son, Marvin King, said his father had been battling with Alzheimers for many years and added: “I was taking care of him but then it became too difficult for me to do so so I put him in a home. He fell ill there and was warded at hospital.

Having sang Winsford “Joker” Devine’s Progress in 1980, King Austin was regarded as an icon in calypso and placed second to Relator in that year’s National Calypso Monarch final. A modest and unassuming man, in one interview King Austin said: "I love every human being very much. It doesn't matter where you are from. I love all the people.” He subsequently sang Who Guarding the Guards, a calypso which also enjoyed much critical acclaim.

King Austin actually began in the calypso arena in 1976, singing with the CDC calypso tent. He subsequently performed at other tents rubbing shoulders on the casts with bards like Mighty Sparrow, Lord Melody, Lord Nelson, Bro Superior and Chalkdust.

Highly acclaimed songwriter Winsford “Joker” Devine said he is further saddened by King Austin’s passing as he was unable to see him before he died. He said: “I have been meaning to pass and check and check Austin where he used to lime on the Promenade. I met Austin through Keith Smith from the Express. I had written Progress for Sparrow but he didn’t sing it. Keith Smith introduced me to Austin and, from the time Austin heard Progress he loved it. I sent him to Semp Recording Studio where it was recorded. From the start Progress was an instant hit, winning six encores the first night Austin sang it in the tent.

Music video sourced from Nicolas Elias Youtube page.

​National Calypso Monarch multiple title-holder Dr Hollis “Chalkdust” Liverpool said: “Blakie brought him (King Austin) to The Regal Tent and we accepted him. I remember King Austin to be a very humble, quiet and respectable human being. I remember him always smiling with his gold teeth shining.

“King Austin really loved Laventille and always used used to boast about Laventille and its people. He was committed to Laventille and would let everyone know that he was from there. Austin had a unique voice, one that will be missed in calypso.”

After the popularity of Progress and Who Guarding the Guards, other calypsoes recorded by King Austin included The World Today is a Ball of Confusion, Special Loving, The World Today, Time is Not Easy in the City, Soca Taking Over, Changes of Man, You Can't Please The People and Keep It Coming.

In a Trinidad Guardian feature three years ago, calypso composer/arranger Alvin Daniell hailed King Austin as a philosopher by stating: “King Austin’s 1980 calypso classic Progress (Austin Lewis) sang to man’s quest for development posing very philosophical arguments as to what constitutes development.”

In a survey published by Kaisoca International in Toronto, Devine/Austin’s Progress was listed number one in the Top 100 Calypsoes of the 20th Century, ahead of Mighty Sniper’s Portrait of Trinidad and Slave, sung by Sparrow.

Of his father, King said: “My father was a born and bred son of Laventille. His mother was one of the oldest citizens of Laventille and died at the age of 104 years, about four months ago.

“Daddy’s only friend is Rawle “Pele” Thompson and he was in the process of doing a tribute to King Austin on September 17 to assist with his medical expenses. We are still going ahead with the tribute and it will be held at SWWTU Hall in Port-of-Spain.”

King said that funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.



