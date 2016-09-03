PNM falls short in housing

Government is behind on its housing programme after one year in office but Housing Minister Randall Mitchell claims things are picking up. He said the promised private-public partnerships for affordable houses will definitely in the coming year.

Randall, who won the San Fernando East seat that had been held for several years by the late Patrick Manning, said his ministry has received expressions of interest and areas that can be developed via joint venture have been identied

Three months after taking office, in December last year, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced a plan to “ramp up housing construction as a major driver of the economy.” He said there would be a “comprehensive overhaul of funding arrangements for the housing programme and new initiatives “would encourage private capital to accelerate contruction on private or state land, for pre-arranged priced units.”

On completion, he had promised, the Housing Development Corporation would “receive and direct these units quickly to mortgagees” who would access financing through T&T Mortgage Finance.

“Having done the fine tuning of the proposals received, the Ministry of Housing has sent them to the Public-Private Partnership Unit of the Ministry of Finance for them to comment and give us their blessings.” Mitchell said.

He said he is confident approval “will definitely happen in the second year in office.”

Since taking charge of the Ministry of Housing in March, following the demotion of Port-of-Spain South MP Marlene Mc Dobald, Mitchell said sod has been turned to start construction of homes at the River-Runs-Through Housing Project in Arima, with another sod turning ceremony planned for next week. These will add approximately 300 houses to the current stock. Once work gets underway, he expects those houses to be completed within six months.

However, that is a far cry from the 1,000 units promised by the PNM within its first year in office. Mitchell insists they have done far better than the Peoples Partnership Governmen—their first sod turning took place 18 months into their term in office.

He said the ministry had been “trying to complete existing projects started by the former administration” and some of them—Cypress Gardens, Victoria Keys and Fairfield— are about 90 per cent complete.”

Mitchell admitted that one of his biggest challenges is managing “the expectations of people in need of housing.” He said in communicating with people who approach him for housing, he has to explain that thge red tape and bureaucracy in the public sector are real, but proper procedure must be followed.

“Sometimes they ask you for a house and three days later they call to get an update. They have high expectations,” he said.

“The ministry just don’t have the kind of resources which the former administration had. That in itself is a disappointment but we are cranking up the construction programme and we hope to achieve our target of 2500 houses in 2017.

Mitchell said has he said spent a lot of time “trying to get stability back to the Ministry of Housing in terms of spending and changing the culture from one of extravagance to one of prudence. We have had to do a lot more with a lot less. The challenge is to change the culture and move to where we have greater efficiency.”