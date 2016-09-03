Sunday Guardian preview

Fair to failing grades for Govt



Rhonda Rambally





People’s National Movement, led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, will mark its first year in government on Wednesday. Political analysts Dr Maukesh Basdeo, John La Guerre and Dr Winford James rated the Government’s performance in seven key areas and commented on how they have managed the country thus far.

—See page A3



PNM chairman: It’s been a rough ride







Rosemarie Sant







“It’s been a rough ride, but thankfully we on an even keel now,” says PNM chairman Franklin Khan of his party’s first year in government.



Khan, who holds the ministerial portfolios of Local Government and Rural Development did not want to rate the performance of the Keith Rowley administration. Instead he said they entered office facing the “major challenge” of balancing the fiscal account and attempting to “bring in line the obscene fiscal borrowing which the former Government undertook.”



In his view, they have done a good job so far.



“The fact that there have been no major retrenchments or cutbacks is testimony to the measures adopted by the Minister of Finance who has performed extremely well,” he said.







Improving rural communities



Commenting on one of the PNM’s key manifesto promises, Khan said over the last year Government has been crafting the structure for rural development. He said he has requested an increase in his ministry’s budgetary allocation “to facilitate projects to improve rural development infrastructure.”



—See page A6



Thumbs down for Rowley administration



An online survey conducted by the Sunday Guardian over the past few days shows the majority of respondents saying they are very dissatisifed with the performance of the Government in its first year. Out of 961 people who took part in the survey, 631 respondents—65.66 per cent—have given a thumbs down to the administration of Dr Keith Rowley.

On the other hand, just 61 respondents were very satisfied with the Government and 71 were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

—See pages A6, A7 and A20





PNM falls short in housing



Government is behind on its housing programme after one year in office but Housing Minister Randall Mitchell claims things are picking up. He said the promised private-public partnerships for affordable houses will definitely in the coming year.

Three months after taking office, in December last year, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced a plan to “ramp up housing construction as a major driver of the economy.” He said there would be a “comprehensive overhaul of funding arrangements for the housing programme and new initiatives “would encourage private capital to accelerate contruction on private or state land, for pre-arranged priced units.”

On completion, he had promised, the Housing Development Corporation would “receive and direct these units quickly to mortgagees” who would access financing through T&T Mortgage Finance.

“Having done the fine tuning of the proposals received, the Ministry of Housing has sent them to the Public-Private Partnership Unit of the Ministry of Finance for them to comment and give us their blessings.” Mitchell said.

He said he is confident approval “will definitely happen in the second year in office.”

—See page A6

