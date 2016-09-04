Fair to failing grades for Government

Wednesday will make it one year since the People’s National Movement (PNM) led by Dr Keith Rowley won the general election and took over the governing of the country from the People’s Partnership coalition.

Here political analysts grade the Government’s performance in seven key areas and comment on how they have managed the country over the last 12 months.

Dr

Maukesh Basdeo:

In addition to setting up a joint border protection agency and strengthening the police service, better handling of the economy and crime would have assisted the Government’s performance.

Adoption of an intelligence-led national security model and immediately developing a policy on prison management upon assuming power would have also made a difference.

Engage criminal justice stakeholders to re-engineer the structure to provide an efficient and legitimate system as the foundation for crime prevention, law enforcement and protection of human rights is another area that could have improved the Government’s rating.

RATINGS

Crime/Security 4/10

Education 5/10

Health 4/10

Economy 5/10

Sports 5/10

Accountability 5/10

Transparency 5/10

Professor John La Guerre:

The process of adjustment by the population will be the most challenging problem facing the Government in the future. People got accustomed to a particular method of governance over the years and will have to adjust to the changes of the current environment. One such expectation is free education which is very rare in the world.

So far, there have been some reassuring statements and initiatives but I think we need a clearer vision of what kind of challenges we are expected to face in the coming years and how we are going to address them. It is important to have a clear economic policy in moving the country forward which is also crucial for investment. There has not been any clear statement on what the investment plans of the Government were but felt it was an area which government should try to clear the air as much as possible.

RATINGS

Crime/Security 6/10

Education 7/10

Health 6/10

Economy 6/10

Sports No rating

Accountability 6/10

Transparency 7/10

Dr Winford James:

No movement with crime. The old problems remain despite increased allocations to the Ministry of National Security. In fact, the levels of unchecked criminality seem to be rising.

In education there are no big ideas yet, though recently established committees seem to be preparing some.

Focus on removing violence and violent students from schools, making schools ready, healthy and comfortable for students and teachers.

In health the old problems of bed and drug shortage remain. Many persons are buying their own drugs and are looking to private institutions for relief and comfort.

Government was able to focus on managing falling revenue and income to mostly keep inherited levels of employment and sourcing loans for development. Caution and conservativeness are the names of the game.

Pretty good on accountability. The attitude is right and transparency is inspiring.

Holding more consultations with various communities on their plans and programmes and starting a high stakes demonstration development project would have made a difference on the Government’s scorecard. Govern with the people in their various communities constantly and hold regular consultations and accounting sessions.

RATINGS

Crime/Security 5/10

Education 6/10

Healthcare 6/10

Economy 7/10

Accountability 9/10

Transparency 9/10