Massy Group supports recycle project

The Plastikeep Recovery Programme, aimed at generating public participation in recycling, has received financial support from the Massy Group. Through Massy’s contribution, collection bins will be returned to all Plastikeep collection centres across the country, for recyclable waste to be collected regularly.

“We have a role to play, along with our valued customers, to take some responsibility for disposing of our waste in an environmentally sensitive manner.

“Our support is meant to maintain regular collection of the waste, which is a core activity to keep the practise of recycling alive and growing in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Derek Winford, CEO, Massy Stores (Trinidad).

“The entire Massy Group is behind this initiative, not just Massy Stores, because we understand that our contribution today is an investment in a cleaner, more sustainable country for our children.”

In June, Plastikeep’s operations were halted due to the pending appointment of a board for the Green Fund. Plastikeep’s project director, Rosanna Farmer, had earlier this year lamented the fact that the NGO did not receive any funding for the year from Government, which threatened the continuance of its operation.

Massy has pledged to offset the funding of collection services and is optimistic that Government will shortly resume its funding of the project.

“I am so grateful to Massy for coming to our rescue and ensuring that we are able to keep the collection effort going.

“The success of this programme is based on changing human behaviour and getting our citizens in the habit of recycling.

“Without bins and a collection service, we are hindering behavioural change so Massy’s commitment to facilitating this activity is immeasurable,” said Farmer.