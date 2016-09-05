Abandoned gas station causes Zika panic

Concerned citizens are appealing to San Fernando Mayor Kazim Hosein to clean up a derelict service station in Marabella which has become an eyesore and a health hazard.

A citizen who requested anonymity complained that the property along Southern Main Road, which is surrounded by other businesses, was a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which could spread the virus to residents.

Noting that the fine for unkept properties was increased from $500 to $3,500 recently, the woman said it made no sense if the law was not being enforced. The service station is located opposite Union Road and is fenced but has been shut down for some time now, she said last Friday.

“I have observed this situation for the past months and weeks and recently it has gotten worse. In observing it I would like to bring it to the attention of the Mayor Haji Kazim Hosein of San Fernando,” the woman told the T&T Guardian, noting that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and the mayor have been on several Zika drives across the country and in the south.

Other passersby and workers in the area also complained about the state of the property.

“The country is on Zika alert and nobody seems to care about taking care of the property where mosquitoes are being bred, garbage is being dumped and scattered in it,” one passerby complained.

“I was standing here near the traffic light and I was feeling mosquito biting me and when I look around I happen to observe this pool of water and pile of garbage, which is a health hazard.”

When contacted on the matter, Hosein said he would immediately investigate the situation.

“If I can’t get the owners, whether it is government or private, we will go in and clean it up,” Hosein said.

Marabella West councillor La-Verne Smith also confirmed the situation. She said sometime ago the corporation had sprayed the compound and spoken to the owner. However, she said further attempts to contact the owner have been unsuccessful. However, she promised to take immediate steps to rectify the problem.