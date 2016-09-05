Toll now 312 as two killed in separate cases: Patron relieving self shot near bar

Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Arouca and Chaguanas early yesterday morning. In the first incident, Kamau Charles, 31, of Windy Hill, Arouca, was liming at the La Luna Bar along the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, when he walked outside around 2.30 am.

Police said as he was urinating on the wall of a nearby business, a gunman walked up behind him and shot him in his head. The gunman then ran away. Charles, who police said had a lengthy criminal record, was pronounced dead on the scene by a District Medical Officer (DMO).

Investigators believe that Charles’ killer was also liming in the bar and followed him outside. In fact, they said other patrons confirmed their theory, saying believed his killer was also inside the establishment, where several such incidents have taken place in the past decade. Police had not arrested any suspects up to late yesterday.

Almost three hours after Charles’ murder, police responded to a report of a shooting outside Mid Centre Mall in Chaguanas. When they arrived on the scene they found a wounded man lying unconscious along the road at the right side of the shopping mall. The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim remained unidentified by police up to late yesterday, as he did not have any identification documents on him. Anyone with information that may help identify the victim is asked to contact the Chaguanas Police Station at 665-5271/0200.

Post-mortems will be performed on both men’s bodies at the Forensic Science Centre in St James today. Their murders raised the murder toll for the year to 312.

Meanwhile, Homicide detectives are investigating the possibility that one of the two men who were found shot dead in Belmont on Thursday night was in fact the other’s attacker.

According to reports, around 11.25 pm, residents of Roget Place, Belmont, reported hearing a volley of gunshots. When police arrived, William Louis, 34 and Rahim Marshall, 23, were found shot dead.

Although police initially classified the case as a double murder, Louis’ relatives on Friday claimed that Marshall had attempted to rob him before he (Louis) wrestled the gun from Marshall and shot him with it. They claimed that Louis was then shot by Marshall’s accomplices.

Police sources said they heard of the family’s claims but would wait until tests for gunpowder residue on Marshall are done during his post-mortem. They said no gun was found on the scene but noted it could have been removed before they arrived.