‘Artist’ worth a glance!

Local Artist is all set to display his talent in the fifteen-runner £3,500 Maiden Auction Stakes over five furlongs of “good to soft” Redcar this afternoon, when this John Quinn-trained Requinto filly will be advantaged by the 5lbs apprentice claim of Callum Shepherd.

These are my absolute “favourite” two-year-old races!

All runners are qualified by virtue of being purchased for sensible money at yearling sales, no chance of running into “super-breds” trained at fashionable yards and, not surprisingly, such races always seem to be well-patronised. There again there are thousands of cheap juveniles which will always be limited but they supply good, competitive entertainment.

Major meetings are tough, for instance I’d rather watch (and bet!) on lower-grade professional football nowadays because there is more commitment and incentive for players to enjoy the occasion(s) within their parameters at a comfortable level.

Sobering thought, all thoroughbreds cost at least £60 a day to be kept for the job to done properly; winning this “dash” today will barely pay training fees for a month!

Like so many others, when yours truly came into racing, it was for betting purposes and I’ll bet that Local Artist gains reward for consistency on a surface which should be ideal for her easy-flowing action.

On the time-handicap Local Artist is “best-in” from progressive Jeany and twice-raced Mere Brow; with three places available we’re advising an each-way bet.

Patience is a surpreme virtue for punting, I’ve been waiting for Hyland Heather to get a realistic opportunity and it comes in the three-year-old Maiden Stakes over six furlongs; Richard “winning machine” Fahey has found a “beaut!”

Annoyingly another we’ve been monitoring is Tommy G, he’s in opposition!

Running in tandem will be a seven-race programme on a similar forecast surface at Leicester where Farook wont be a surprise if Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned Farook scores in the two-year-old Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs.

Paul Hanagan won this last year in the same colours aboard! subsequent ‘Royal Lodge’ third, Muntazah.

SELECTIONS

10.20 Local Artist (nap)

12.20 Hyland Heather

12.35 Farook