Drowned hero was an angel—stepdad

Javel James, 23, who drowned on Sunday while attempting to save two women and four children who got into difficulties while bathing in the waters of Maracas Bay, was said to be an angel who selflessly jumped into the waters despite him not being an excellent swimmer.

The survivors are from Maraval and St Augustine.

“Heaven must have been missing an angel,” the words of James’ stepfather, Reginald Armour, who spoke to the T&T Guardian at his home in Penco Avenue, Longdenville, yesterday.

“I believe he acted on instinct because he was not a strong swimmer at all. In fact, Javel was due to take swimming lessons in the near future,” Armour said.

On Sunday morning just before 6 am, James was last seen by his mother, Julie-Anna.

He had made plans with one of the hike leaders of Hike Inc, Michael Jattan, and four others to check out an area of interest. That area was designated for an upcoming hike for a group of hikers in an upcoming weekend.

James became a member of the hiking group in March this year and because of his dedication and interest was quickly promoted to an assistant to hike leaders in the group.

“From what I was told Javel and the group had just finished checking out the area and two of them decided to leave but Javel, Jattan and a third person decided to stay on. I don’t know maybe to bathe and relax,” Armour said.

“It was while there that Javel saw the people in difficulties and he, on instinct, just sprang into action and well the rest is history. He didn’t survive,” he added.

Before being in the hikers group and even when he was not participating in the group’s activities, Armour described his stepson, who he knew since he was at the tender age of three, as a very quiet individual, “who always kept to himself.”

“He never used to drink, smoke or go to parties. He never gave us any kind of stress,” Armour said.

“But hiking and being involved in the group became part of him. He took it very serious,” Armour said.

“In fact we were privileged to go hiking with him on one occasion in Las Cuevas and we were very proud of him in the way he handled the group,” he added.

A close friend of James, who wished not to be identified, said his friend died a hero and would always be remembered as such. Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.