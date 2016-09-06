Soca Warriors lose 4-0

Trinidad and Tobago's Soca Warriors suffered their first defeat of the CONCACAF Zone semi-final round 4-0 to the United States in Jacksonville, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Both teams were already through to the final round of qualifying in November, but the USA finished atop the group with 13 points, three more than T&T.

Striker Jozy Altidore scored a second half double (59th and 62nd) after teammate Sacha Kljestan had opened the scoring for the home side in the 44th minute.

T&T had a few chances inbetween but were never in the game as the American showed their passing finesse.

Substitute Paul Arriola, making his World Cuop debut, rounded off the scoring in the 71st minute for the USA, who threw away several other chances to increase the scoreline thereafter.