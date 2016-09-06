T&T Paralympic team settles in Rio

With just a day to go before the start of the Paralympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, T&T athletes Akeem Stewart, Shanntol Ince and Nyoshia Cain have settled in, anticipating the start of the Games, tomorrow. The event runs until September 18.

Stewart, the first athlete from T&T to win a gold medal at the Parapan American Games when he won the F44 discus last year in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and newcomer Cain will compete in athletics, while Ince will represent T&T in swimming.

Both Stewart and Cain are listed to challenge two events each. Stewart will test his skills in two throwing events, the F44 discus and javelin while Cain will face the starter in the women’s T44 100 and 200 metres.

Ince, the 2013 Junior Sportswoman of the Year named by the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC), will have a full schedule swimming in four events, the 50m, 100m, 400m freestyle and the 100m butterfly.

The delegation which also included president of the Paralympic Committee Sudhir Ramessar, Chef de Mission Judy Beckles, physiotherapist Dr Kerry Dolloway and coaches Wade Franklyn (athletics) and Karen Araujo (swimming) arrived in Rio on Sunday and was welcomed by the local organising committee.

Stewart and Ince will open T&T’s account at the Games on Friday with the field specialist tackling the javelin event at the Olympic Stadium in Engenhao, while Ince will dive into action in the 400m freestyle will be at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium.

Cain’s first event will be on September 14, the women’s T44 200m.

Meanwhile, the Rio Paralympic torch relay visited the southern city of Joinville in the state of Santa Catarina yesterday, day five of its tour around Brazil. Just like the four destinations before it, the city’s theme represented a Paralympic value, and in Joinville the theme celebrated was courage.

After visiting Brasilia, Belem, Natal and Sao Paulo, Joinville was the last city on the torch’s itinerary before arriving in Rio today, a day ahead of the Games opening ceremony at the Maracana Stadium.