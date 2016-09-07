Doctor explains post-partum depression

Dr Varma Deyalsingh, secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists of T&T (APTT) said Wednesday that post partum depression (PPD) was feelings of depression in a woman after birth.

He said it may occur soon after delivery usually the first three months of delivery and up to one year after delivery and occurs in ten to twenty per cent of women.

Deyalsingh said symptoms of depression should be discussed with family members and family doctor to determine severity and ways and means of managing it.

He also said the risk of recurrence was higher in a following pregnancy.

Deyalsingh said the symptoms were tearfulness, feeling sad and hopeless, feeling restless and moody, difficulty in focusing and making decisions, feeling worthless and guilty, lost of interest or pleasure in activities you once enjoyed, withdrawing from family and friends, sleeping too little or too much, fatigue, change of appetite, suicidal thoughts, impaired concentration, feeling of inadequacy as a mother, negative thoughts of baby and fears of harming infant. He said there were physical symptoms such as headaches, chest pain, palpitations and dizziness.

Deyalsingh said sometimes it was not recognised by the patient but by the partner or relative.

He said sometimes the patient may feel ashamed or guilty about these feelings and the doctor should always forewarn the patient about PPD so the patient can approach the doctor with less anticipation.

