iPhone 7 launched today

Apple has unveiled its new water and dust-resistant iPhone 7 with high-resolution cameras and said a Super Mario game was coming to the new phone and Pokemon Go would feature on its upgraded Apple Watch.



The world's best-known technology company said the iPhone 7 would have one, zooming 12-megapixel camera and the 'Plus' edition would feature two cameras.



It also removed the analog headphone jack, as was widely expected.



The new headphones supplied by Apple with the phone will plug into the same port as the recharging cord, but it will also work with Apple's new wireless headphones, called Air Pods.



In a tweet that was subsequently deleted, Apple said the phones would be available Sept. 16.



The company typically gives its main product, which accounts for more than half of its revenue, a big makeover every other year and the last major redesign was the iPhone 6 in 2014.



The modest updates suggest that this cycle will be three years.



Apple said its Apple Watch Series 2, with a swim-proof casing, will be available in more than 25 countries starting on Sept. 16.

The iPhone 7 will start at £599 (US$799) in the UK for the 32GB model, which makes it £60 more expensive than the iPhone 6s.

Highlights:

Stereo speakers

New camera has optical image stabilisation - 6 element lens with f/1.8 aperture. 60% faster than previous iPhones. The iPhone 7 has a single lens camera; the 7 Plus has a dual lens camera (wide angle and telephoto).

iPhone 7 Plus: New 'portrait' effect on the camera to add depth of field to photos

Water and dust resistant

Longer battery life: Apple says the 7's battery will last two hours longer than the 6, and the 7 Plus battery lasts one hour more than the 6 Plus.

Comes in jet black, black, gold, silver, rose gold

Headphones will connect via the Lightning port. A free set comes with with the phone, plus an adaptor for traditional 3.5mm jack headphones

And AirPods - wireless headphones (with a microphone) that have infrared sensors that detect when they're in your ear and only play then. W1 chip connects the AirPods to your other Apple devices. The batteries last for 5 hours and the AirPods come with a charging case that holds 24 hours of charge.

A10 Fusion chip with a 64-bit four core CPU

Storage: 32GB, 128GB, 256GB

Source: www.cnc3.co.tt