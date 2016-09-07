Piparo woman hacked to death

A 31-year-old woman was hacked to death in a cutlass attack which also left her teenaged daughter injured early Wednesday.

Terisha Bridgelal, a doubles vendor and her daughter Sydney were at their Piparo home when Brigdelal got into an argument with her common-law husband over a cellphone.

The man took a cutlass out of his car and chopped Bridgelal to the face and chest.

Sydney tried to intervene and was chopped on her left hand. She also received cuts to her right ear and right hand.

The teen was treated and discharged from the Princes Town Health Facility.