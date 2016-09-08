Bipolar patient to go home

A La Romaine man who was shot by police after he allegedly attacked them with a shovel was not of sound mind. This information was contained in a report sent to the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court by doctors who assessed and treated Peter Rampersad at St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital over the past month.

As a result, Rampersad was granted $5,000 cash bail to cover the seven charges but on the condition he joined the La Romaine Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic before the end of the week.

The 28-year-old man was remanded to the psychiatric hospital on the request of his attorney Annalee Girwar when he first appeared in court. The charges stemmed from an incident on July 21 when the police responded to a report at his Pond Street home.

The charges, laid by PC Nanan, alleged he assaulted PC Mendoz, committed common assault on WPC Rajkumar and resisted her in the execution of her duties. Rampersad was also charged with assaulting his father Quintin Rampersad and damaging his father’s car and house.

It was also alleged Peter Rampersad used obscene language. One of the police officers was injured when a bullet ricocheted off of the shovel and struck him.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said based on the report from St Ann’s he would have to seek directions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed with the matters.

Rampersad’s father, who was in court, said his son was acting like a “madman” at the time of the incident and all he wanted was to get him some help.

The magistrate warned Rampersad if he failed to join the clinic his bail would be revoked.