Preview: Island People to sit out Carnival 2017

Peter Ray Blood
Published: 
Thursday, September 8, 2016
...find out why in Friday's Guardian

After presenting a Carnival band for 11 years, there will be no Island People Mas (IP Mas) presentation for Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2017.

This was confirmed by IP Mas general  manager Colin Greaves.

Greaves said: We have always been known for being creative, doing things differently, pushing the envelope. Twelve years later we feel that it is time to do something new and begin to push that envelope again..."

News