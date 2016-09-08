Rosabelle and Graham Gibbons came out of the page when analysing the Fillies’ Nursery over an extended six furlongs of a cracking seven-race, second day, programme of the Doncaster St Leger...
You are here
Preview: Island People to sit out Carnival 2017
Published:
Thursday, September 8, 2016
...find out why in Friday's Guardian
After presenting a Carnival band for 11 years, there will be no Island People Mas (IP Mas) presentation for Carnival Monday and Tuesday 2017.
This was confirmed by IP Mas general manager Colin Greaves.
Greaves said: We have always been known for being creative, doing things differently, pushing the envelope. Twelve years later we feel that it is time to do something new and begin to push that envelope again..."
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online