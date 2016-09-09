They were a happy couple

Relatives of the man suspected of killing Terisha Heeralal say his actions came as a complete shock as hours before chopping Heeralal to death, the ‘happy’ couple visited their home.

In an interview yesterday, the man’s brother said the couple came to their home in south Trinidad on Tuesday evening and were laughing and happy at the time.

Heeralal, 31, was chopped to death at her Piparo home by a male relative around 1 am on Wednesday. A relative was also chopped on the left hand by the man who then ran into a bushy area behind the house.

“They came here the same evening, they said they came to collect a duck to make a cook.

“They were both drinking that evening and moving like normal, laughing, making jokes... nobody expected this from him,” the brother said.

However, he said the family feared the man may harm himself, as there have been rumours circulating since the incident.

“We heard there was an empty poison bottle on the scene and we have been asking the police to help us look for him but they are refusing. We have been going to the area trying to find him but we have not been able to yet,” the brother added.

He said he visited the Princes Town Police Station but was met with scorn when he asked for assistance.

“The officer told me ‘Boy, if that was my brother, I didn’t ever want to see he face again,’ but we just want some closure. We want to know where he is and to be able to do the last rites for him if he did commit suicide,” he said.

He said the police did not seem interested in finding his brother.

“We know what he did was wrong but why they don’t go looking for him? What are they waiting for? For him to walk in the station?” he asked.

He said while Heeralal and his brother sometimes had arguments, the pair were planning to move to England by next year.

“He was in the process of renewing his passport so they could move to England. They were planning to take his two children and her two children. I don’t know how it reached so far. I really don’t understand.”

“I think he did it. He wouldn’t want to go in jail and sit down. He got locked up in August for drinking and driving and had to spend the night in the cell. He swear up and down that he couldn’t make it in jail. So I believe he would have drank the poison,” the brother said.

Contacted yesterday, an investigator in the matter said the police manhunt for the suspect is still ongoing. The investigator declined to comment further.