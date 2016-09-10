11 held with coke, marijuana

A 23-year-old Jamaican woman was among 11 people were arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking during an anti-crime exercise held in the Central Division on Friday.

One Glock 9mm pistol with three magazines and 135 rounds of ammunition were also recovered at Cacandee Road in Felicity.

According to police reports, two women and nine men ranging in age from 23 to 69 were held during the exercise.

The anti-crime exercise was conducted in the Central Division between 11 am and 10 pm on Friday under the supervision of Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith.