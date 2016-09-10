Kamla, Moonilal: Results encouraging

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal say the results of the Guardian poll are encouraging as the UNC continues the fight against bad governance.

"The results of your poll is most encouraging and inspiring for us to continue to improve in our performance," Persad-Bissessar told the Guardian last night.

However, she believes the perception of division within the UNC was a spillover from the party's internal elections last December when she was challenged for the leadership by Moonilal and former Trade, Industry, Investment and Communications minister Vasant Bharath.

"We must note this, that it is a perception and the reality is that the majority of the party is united and unified in the fight against the bad governance of the Keith Rowley administration. We have come a long way with respect to that and the party is united."

Moonilal told the Sunday Guardian the Opposition's first year was challenging but the poll results suggest that they did a good job.

He said they were "not yet firing on all cylinders" but will grow from strength to strength. He said in politics perceptions are realities that they deal with. He said the party should consider it but they were building a good harmony inside and outside of the Parliament.

He said the Opposition was now in a position to form a Cabinet if a general election is called in five weeks.