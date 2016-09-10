Poll: 34% give UNC passing grade

Thirty-four per cent of responders to a Sunday Guardian online survey believe the United National Congress (UNC) has been “very effective” as this country’s Opposition.

A total of 28.5 per cent of the responders, however, believe that the UNC has not been effective at all.

When the data is further analysed 36.40 per cent of females surveyed believe that the UNC led by this country’s first ever female prime minister and current Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has not been effective as the Opposition.

On Friday the Sunday Guardian published a poll to the social media Web site Facebook, inviting users to rate the performance of the UNC as members of the Opposition.

The poll was created through the Web site Survey Monkey. Restrictions on the questionnaire did not allow users to take the survey multiple times.The poll, which was open for 22 hours on the Web site and published on the Guardian's Facebook page, received 616 responses.

Respondents were asked to rate the overall effectiveness of the UNC in Opposition.

The majority of respondents, 54.35 per cent, perceived the UNC as a divided party.

The data was also filtered by age demographics, which showed that of those between 18 and 54 years, 35.15 per cent viewed the party as very effective.

Only 27.85 of those over 55 viewed the party as very effective.