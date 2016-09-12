Rowley mum on reshuffle

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday played his cards close to his chest about his impending Cabinet reshuffle. The question about re-aligning his ministers was thrown at Rowley three times while he spoke on i95.5 fm radio, but on each occasion he avoided the topic.

It was the prime minister who first spoke about Cabinet changes during an interview on the anniversary of his administration. He said those changes are expected after the Budget was read. The Budget is expected in the last week of September. Host Natalie Ligoure asked Rowley what was his appraisal of his talent and ministers after one year in Government.

Rowley stated that while people come forward to get selected and elected in the political arena, “the Government has a lot of people in it who are not experienced. But it is a particularly difficult time for the country.” He said while ministries are getting up to speed, not all were up to speed.

Probed by Ligoure which ministry was falling behind, Rowley said “I am not going to get in that conversation with you.”

Towards the end of his 90-minute discussion, Rowley was again asked if he would consider former minister of national security Gary Griffith as part of his Cabinet, Rowley replied “I told you I am not discussing the Cabinet with you.”

However, before Rowley exited the studio, he was asked by talk show host and former government minister Ralph Maraj if there would be any adjustments to the Cabinet, to which he replied, “Why are you so obsessed with that? It doesn’t matter. It is individuals.”

Rowley said what should be concerning people was what the Government was doing to impact on the problem.