...Court closes early, no prisoners brought

No water at the San Fernando Supreme and Magistrates’ Courts yesterday resulted in no prisoners being brought down from prison and the early closure of the buildings.

Matters were dealt with as fast as possible by Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay, the only magistrate sitting in the five courts, because of the uncomfortable conditions under which staff was operating.

There was a sign at the entrance of the Magistrates’ Court, advising members of the public that cash would be closed at 10.30 am and the court at 11 am.

The Water and Sewerage Authority of T&T advised of a disruption in service in Central and South West Trinidad from Monday to today to facilitate emergency repairs to a collapsed line at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant.

However, former government minister attorney Subhas Panday and attorney Ainsley Lucky questioned why the courts were not provided with water tanks.

Panday said it was unacceptable that a lack of water could cause a court to shut down. He also complained that the Magistrates’ Court has been operating with only two magistrates for the last four months. He said the situation was causing undue stress to litigants and resulting in the court running on half throttle.

Lucky said it was unbelievable that at such an important institution like the courts where people’s lives are in the balance people in custody could not be transported because of a water situation.

“And with the coming opening of the law term one would hope that arrangements would be put in place that this unacceptable event does not happen again,” Lucky said.

The Judiciary in a press release yesterday stated that the San Fernando Supreme Court was closed at 10.30 am.

Apologising for the inconvenience, the Judiciary stated that it was hopeful that the courts would return to their regular working hours today.

A fire truck was stationed outside the courts yesterday morning supplying water in the cellblock/garage area downstairs of the court.