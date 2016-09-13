Electrical repairs begin at Newtown Boys’

Electrical work has begun at the Newtown Boys’ RC School, Port-of-Spain.

Contacted yesterday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said work began over the weekend, adding there was no need for the facility to be closed or for classes to be cut short.

Last week, parents who dropped off their children at school expressed concern that the pupils were sitting on a time bomb due to an electrical problem.

It was reported that a member of the school’s PTA said that during routine servicing of air-conditioning units and replacement of light fixtures over the July/August vacation, burnt out parts and wiring were found, four refrigerators were non-functional, parts of the school lost electrical supply and three of six air-conditioning units were damaged, possibly due to an electrical fire. Most of the fans were also not working.

The member said in 2011 the school was reported to have been in need of electrical upgrade.

Garcia said he was informed by general manger of the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) that a pole was erected over the weekend to facilitate the three-phase connection.

He said the internal rewiring was also expected to be done as the contractor also worked over the weekend.

On the cost the minister said he could not provide one as he did not have that information.

He reiterated that the situation did not warrant the closing of the school as work would not impede teaching.

The problem arose after the circuits were overloaded by additional computers and equipment used in the science and computer areas.

The school was not wired originally to sustain that increased demand and a three-phase connection was required.

It has a population of 518 students, 24 teachers, four cleaners, three café attendants and two security guards.